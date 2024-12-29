Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: How India’s Largest Religious Festival Will Drive Economic Growth

The Maha Kumbh Mela in 2025 is set to be more than just a religious event; it promises to be one of the largest and most lucrative economic catalysts in India. Scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025, the Mela is expected to attract a staggering 400–450 million visitors, creating a massive economic impact both locally and nationally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited Prayagraj on December 13, where he conducted a pooja at the Sangam and launched Rs 5,500 crore worth of infrastructure projects aimed at upgrading the city's facilities in preparation for the Mela. The event, held every 12 years, is not only a spiritual gathering but also a significant driver of tourism, job creation, and overall economic growth, benefiting businesses in and around Prayagraj.

The local economy stands to gain substantially as millions of pilgrims descend upon the city. The demand for accommodation will surge, benefiting travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, and local businesses. Additionally, services offering convenient and engaging lodging options near the festival grounds, such as tent rentals, are in high demand.

The tourism sector will experience a boom as reservations for air, train, and road transport soar, leading to increased revenue across multiple industries. The Mela will also create thousands of temporary and permanent jobs in construction, security, healthcare, and event management, helping to reduce unemployment in the region.

Small businesses and local artisans will see a surge in demand, as pilgrims purchase food, clothing, religious items, and souvenirs. This increased consumer activity will provide a boost to the local economy, benefiting vendors and artisans selling local cuisine, art, and handicrafts.

Past editions of the Kumbh Mela have demonstrated the event's immense economic potential. In 2019, the Mela generated Rs 1.2 lakh crore in revenue, and the last Maha Kumbh in 2013 earned Rs 12,000 crore, thanks in part to infrastructure improvements like hotel and airport upgrades.

India Inc. is also capitalizing on this opportunity, with plans to invest around Rs 3,000 crore in branding and marketing efforts during the 45-day event. The Maha Kumbh 2025 promises to not only be a spiritual and cultural phenomenon but also a monumental economic engine that will fuel growth for years to come.

