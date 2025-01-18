Advantage Assam 2.0: Bimal Borah Meets UK Officials, Invites Investors

Assam’s Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Minister Bimal Borah arrived in London on Thursday following the Dubai roadshow for Advantage Assam 2.0. As part of the pre-summit engagements, Borah met with the UK’s Minister for Indo-Pacific, Catherine West.

During the meeting, Borah outlined key initiatives undertaken by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to develop a "Viksit Asom"—a fully developed Assam positioned as an economic hub fostering growth, innovation, and global partnerships. He also emphasized the historical ties between India and the UK, highlighting Assam’s potential for trade and investment.

On Friday, Borah participated in an investors’ meet at St. James’ Court, Taj Hotel, in London’s Buckingham Gate, where he invited British investors to attend the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit in Guwahati this February. Before the event, he visited the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Parliament Square Garden.