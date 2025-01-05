Winners Of Assam Cultural Awards Announced By Bimal Borah

The Cultural Affairs Ministry in Assam led by cabinet minister Bimal Borah on Sunday announced the recipients of several prestigious awards—the 2025 Silpi Award, Nat Surya Phani Sharma Award 2024, Sahityacharya Atul Chandra Hazarika Award and Bhimbhor Deori Award—in a press conference.

Silpi Award 2025

Eminent playback singer Dr Anima Choudhury and noted folk singer Mukul Rabha will receive the Silpi Award for 2025, Bimal Borah announced.

Nat Surya Phani Sharma Award 2024

Renowned actress Reba Phukan has been announced as the winner of the Nat Surya Phani Sharma Award 2024. She has contributed to Assamese theatre and cinema and also directed several plays.

Sahityacharya Atul Chandra Hazarika Award

Prominent actress Hira Neog will be receiving the Sahityacharya Atul Chandra Hazarika Award, the cabinet minister announced. She is a luminary of Bhramyaman Theatres and has given several splendid performances over the years.

Bhimbhor Deori Award

Social worker Jaleshwar Brahma has been announced as the recipient of the prestigious Bhimbhor Deori Award.

Notably, the prestigious awards carry a Rs 2 lakh cash prize along with a certificate and an Angavastram.

The minister, who was joined by the Assam Cultural Affairs Department Director Rahul Das, congratulated all the winners, writing in a social media post, “My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the recipients of the various awards. Your immense contributions to the cultural and social realms of Assam have truly elevated the state’s legacy and inspired generations to come.”

