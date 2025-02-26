Guwahati Hit-and-Run: Pedestrian Dragged as Drunk Driver Speeds Wrong Way

A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Six Mile flyover in Guwahati city on Tuesday night, leaving a pedestrian seriously injured.

Advertisment

According to eyewitnesses, a PUNCH vehicle (AS01FJ5386) was speeding in the wrong direction when it violently crashed into two other vehicles, causing significant damage. The reckless driver also hit a parked scooter before ramming into a pedestrian, dragging them a considerable distance.

The impact left the pedestrian with severe leg injuries. Local residents quickly responded to the situation and rushed the injured person to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

However, the driver of the PUNCH vehicle fled the scene immediately after the accident. Upon inspection, liquor bottles were found inside the car, suggesting that the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Eyewitnesses claim that excessive alcohol consumption and reckless driving were the primary causes of the accident. Local police reached the scene soon after and launched an investigation into the incident.

Also Read: Six Maha Kumbh Returnees Killed in Road Accident in Jabalpur