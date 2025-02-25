Advantage Assam 2.0 Kicks Off Today in Guwahati

The much-anticipated Advantage Assam 2.0 is all set to commence today in Guwahati , bringing together top policymakers, global business leaders, and investors to explore new economic opportunities in the region.

The summit, which aims to position Assam as a key hub for trade, technology, and international collaboration, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also address the nation during the event.

The summit will witness the participation of several high-profile dignitaries, including ambassadors from different countries, industry leaders, and representatives from major multinational corporations. With a focus on investment, trade, and strategic partnerships, the event is expected to set the stage for new collaborations that will boost Assam’s economic growth.

One of the key sessions scheduled for the first day is titled "My Path to a Developed Assam," which will highlight Assam’s economic potential and investment prospects. This session will see Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Steel, Jyotiraditya Scindia, joining industry stalwarts such as Tarun Sabharwal, a senior executive at Nokia India, Sunil Dutt, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm, and A. Robert J. Ravi, Managing Director of BSNL.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will deliver a special address, where he is expected to elaborate on Assam’s investment climate, policy reforms, and key sectors for development.

Another crucial discussion will focus on ‘India-Bhutan Economic Cooperation’, reinforcing the strong trade and diplomatic ties between the two nations. This session will be attended by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO of Tata Power, and Rajiv Mehra, President of the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO). Bhutan’s Agriculture Minister Yonten Phuntsho will also be present.

The event will also host a major session titled "Act East, Act Fast, Act First," focusing on India’s Act East Policy and its impact on trade and connectivity in the Northeast. This session will be led by Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who will highlight the government’s commitment to strengthening ties with Southeast Asian and East Asian nations.

Several foreign dignitaries are expected to participate, including Simon Wong, Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Herve Delphin, the European Union’s Ambassador, Bhutan’s Ambassador to India Vetsop Namgyel, and Japan’s Ambassador Keiichi Ono. Harsh Vardhan Agarwal, Vice President of ASEAN India, and Sachin Chaturvedi, Director-General of RIS, will also contribute to the discussions, focusing on trade, connectivity, and infrastructure development in the Northeast as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

The final major discussion of the day will be centered around the semiconductor industry, a sector that has gained national importance due to India’s push for self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing. This session will be led by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Industry experts such as Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder of HCL, Satya Gupta from VLSI Society, and Chitra Hariharan from Renesas will provide insights into India’s semiconductor ecosystem and the potential for Assam to emerge as a player in this sector.

Additionally, academic experts like Prof. Shankar Prasad from IIT Guwahati and Dr. M.N. Tripathi, Director of NIELIT, will share their perspectives on research, talent development, and innovation in semiconductor technology.

With a strong lineup of discussions, high-profile participants, and a focus on critical sectors like infrastructure, technology, and international trade, the first day of the summit is set to lay the foundation for Assam’s journey toward becoming a global investment hub.

