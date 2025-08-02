After 33 Years, Shah Rukh Khan Finally Wins National Award for ‘Jawan’ | Watch His Reaction

After more than three decades of ruling hearts and the box office, Shah Rukh Khanhas finally received one of the highest honours in Indian cinema- his first National Film Award. At the 71st National Film Awards announced today, Shah Rukh Khan was named Best Actor for his powerful performance in Jawan, marking a long-overdue moment in his iconic career.

The win is especially emotional for fans, many of whom have watched him grow from a young TV actor to the "King of Bollywood." Since his debut in Deewana back in 1992, Khan has starred in countless classics including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Swades, Chak De! India, My Name Is Khan, and many more. While these films won hearts and awards, he himself was always just a step away from winning a National Award, until now.

He also shared a video message after being honoured with the prestigious award. Watch -

In Swades, he played a scientist returning to his roots, a role that showed a softer, more thoughtful side of him. In Chak De! India, he was a tough, quiet coach seeking redemption. And in My Name Is Khan, his moving portrayal of a man with Asperger’s touched audiences around the world. Yet, each time, the top national honour for acting went to someone else.

With Jawan, he finally breaks that pattern. In the film, he took on a powerful role that combined emotion, action, and social message- all while connecting deeply with audiences across the country. The performance reminded everyone why he’s still one of the most bankable and beloved stars, even after all these years.

Though he has already been honoured internationally, with the Padma Shri and even top French civilian awards, this win hits closer to home. For his fans, it’s more than just an award. It’s a moment of justice, celebration, and pride.

Today, Shah Rukh Khan isn’t just the star who made us fall in love with Bollywood, he’s also a National Award-winning actor. And for many, this moment was worth the wait.

