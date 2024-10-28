Tata Aircraft Complex Launched: India Set to Deliver First Airbus C295 in Two Years

Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran announced on Monday that the newly inaugurated Tata Aircraft Complex, developed in partnership with Airbus, is set to deliver its first indigenously manufactured C295 military transport aircraft within the next two years.
The facility was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Gujarat's Vadodara, marking a significant milestone in India’s defense manufacturing capabilities.
Chandrasekaran expressed the project's importance, stating, “This is a very, very important day for India and the Indian defense sector. We will deliver the first aircraft in the next two years. This project will propel India into the next generation of advanced manufacturing, build a diverse and sophisticated skills ecosystem, and provide high-tech opportunities for our entrepreneurs and youth.”
The establishment of the facility aligns with the "Make in India" initiative, reinforcing the country's position as a global hub for aerospace production. Chandrasekaran credited former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata for conceiving the project over a decade ago in 2012, stating, “I would fail in my duty if I forget to mention that this project was originally conceived more than a decade ago by Ratan Tata Ji, who laid the foundation for this opportunity.”
He highlighted that the first 200 engineers from the Tata Group are currently in Spain undergoing necessary training, and the collaboration involves working with 40 small and medium enterprises (SMEs), with plans to include more for localization of production.
In his address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez praised the Tata-Airbus partnership as a remarkable example of collaboration, emphasizing its potential to contribute to the growth of the Indian aerospace industry and facilitate the entry of more European companies into India. “Tata is probably the best exponent of Indian industrial strength. If Indian companies want to grow, they can trust Spanish companies,” Sanchez remarked.
He also underscored the importance of strengthening industrial ties between India and Spain, highlighting a shared commitment to developing local industries that create jobs and wealth.