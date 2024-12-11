AIUDF Senior Leaders Anowar Ali, Harun Ahmed Resign

In a jolt to the Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Advocate Anowar Ali and Dr Harun Ahmed, senior members of the party quit on Wednesday with immediate effect.

Both Harun Ahmed and Anowar Ali were long-time members of the party, serving 13 years and 16 years respectively. They held the position of AIUDF general secretary and were core members of the party’s central committee.

Both leaders reached the party headquarters today to submit their resignations in writing today. In a letter to Ajmal, they informed about resigning from the “primary membership and all other portfolios of the party…with immediate effect”. Both Ahmed and Ali mentioned in the letter that it was “purely my personal decision”.

Anowar Ali's Resignation

Harun Ahmed's Resignation

Notably, AIUDF suspended Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury earlier this month for six years due to his involvement in anti-party activities. The suspension order was issued by the party’s central committee and signed by general secretary and MLA, Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

The letter outlined that Choudhury's conduct was deemed "anti-party" and caused significant harm to the organization, adversely affecting its reputation. It read, "The Central Committee of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), has been closely monitoring your activities, which have repeatedly been deemed controversial and detrimental to the party's interest. These actions have been classified as anti-party activities, having a negative impact on the organization and tarnishing the party's reputation."

