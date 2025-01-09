AJP Accuses Assam Government of ₹2,000 Crore Coal Mining Scam

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) General Secretary Jagadish Bhuyan accused the Assam government of being complicit in a ₹2,000 crore illegal coal mining scam, particularly in the Umrangso region.

In a scathing press conference on Thursday, Bhuyan described the ongoing mining activities as a serious environmental and financial crisis, alleging that illegal coal mining continues to flourish in various parts of the state, despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) directive to halt rat-hole mining.

"These illegal mining activities have turned into a scam worth nearly ₹2,000 crore," Bhuyan said. "Areas like Dima Hasao, Karbi Anglong, Margherita-Ledo, continue to witness rampant rat-hole mining, with the full support and control of the state government, particularly from Dispur."

One of the most explosive revelations made by Bhuyan was regarding the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC). "AMDC has no license permit for coal mining but has been involved in the illegal supply of over 20 lakh metric tons of coal from rat-hole mines," Bhuyan claimed. He alleged that the coal was sold under the label of "OB Coal" (Overburden Coal) and was purchased by cement industries that "turned a blind eye to its illegal origins."

The AJP leader demanded immediate action against cement industries involved in these illegal transactions. "The state government has enabled individuals to turn Assam into a hub for illegal mining," Bhuyan added.

Bhuyan also revealed the scale of illegal mining operations, stating that "around 100 illegal coal trucks transport coal daily between Assam and Meghalaya via Guwahati, each generating a profit of ₹2.5 lakh." He further pointed out that over 25,000 laborers are employed in rat-hole mining in neighbouring state Meghalaya, while around 4,000 to 5,000 individuals are engaged in illegal mining operations in Assam's Umrangso, Karbi Anglong, and Margherita-Ledo regions.

The AJP has called for urgent government intervention to curb illegal mining activities in Dima Hasao and Margherita. "It is unbelievable that 60 rat-hole mining operations are still active in Dima Hasao," Bhuyan said. "It appears that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is completely unaware of this situation, which is a very suspicious."

The party has announced plans to file a petition in the Supreme Court, urging its intervention in the matter. "We will continue to fight for environmental justice and human rights against illegal mining in Assam," Bhuyan concluded.

He also clarified that only Coal India is authorized to operate in certain collieries for open-cast mining, including Tikak Colliery, Ledu Colliery, Borgolai Colliery, and Tipong Colliery. "AMDC has not been granted permission for coal mining, and it is alarming that they are giving NOCs to others," Bhuyan stated.

