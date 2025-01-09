Hopes Fade as Rescuers Struggle to Save Trapped Miners in Assam’s Umrangso

The clock ticks on as rescue teams battle against rising water levels and treacherous conditions in the flooded coal mine of Umrangso, Dima Hasao district, where eight miners have remained trapped since Monday. Despite around-the-clock efforts, only one body has been recovered so far, leaving families and rescuers clinging to hope.

“The situation is dire,” admitted an engineer from the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC), speaking on condition of anonymity. “Water pumps from Coal India are operational, but progress is slow. Four additional motors are being airlifted by helicopter to intensify dewatering efforts.”

The mine’s complex structure is complicating the operation. “This is no vertical shaft—it’s horizontal with branching tunnels. If the labourers are trapped in vertical sections, rescue might be easier. Otherwise, it’s nearly impossible,” the engineer explained.

Flooded with murky and acidic water, the mine poses significant challenges. “In ideal conditions, dewatering a mine like this would take 20 days. But if it’s connected to underground water sources, the task becomes monumental,” he added, emphasizing the need for more pumps and resources.

Advanced Tech and Human Perseverance

Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh confirmed the retrieval of one body from the bottom of the shaft on Wednesday, but noted the perilous conditions. “Murky water has reduced visibility to almost zero. Divers have to navigate arterial tunnels branching out from the main shaft, and the process is painstakingly slow,” Singh said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army teams are using state-of-the-art equipment, including a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) with sonar and photography capabilities, to map the shaft and locate the miners. “Our divers are now preparing to explore deeper tunnels. The operation is extremely hazardous,” Singh added.

NDRF Commandant HPS Kandari echoed the challenges. “Diving in such circumstances demands expertise. Underground equipment and unstable conditions make every step unpredictable. But we remain committed,” he stated.

An Uphill Battle

Rescuers face an uphill battle against time, water, and the mine’s treacherous layout. “If this mine isn’t connected to other water-filled tunnels, we have a fighting chance. Otherwise, the situation becomes unmanageable,” warned the AMDC engineer.

The tragedy has drawn widespread attention, highlighting the risks of illegal and unscientific mining in Assam. As rescue teams push forward, families of the trapped miners await news with bated breath.

“Every hour feels like an eternity,” said a relative of one of the miners. “We pray for a miracle.”

For now, the rescue teams continue their relentless efforts, their courage a beacon of hope amid the darkness of the mine’s depths.

