Amid Disruptions, Lok Sabha Adjourned Till November 27

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday, with proceedings scheduled to resume on Wednesday, November 27. Earlier in the day, the winter session, which began at 11 am, saw an initial adjournment until noon following demands by opposition parties for discussions on pressing issues.

During its first sitting, the Parliament observed obituary references before Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House briefly. A joint session of both Houses presided over by the Speaker, was also held before the separate sittings commenced.

The Parliament session will run until December 20, covering 25 working days to deliberate and pass key legislative bills. 16 bills are slated for introduction, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is expected to be tabled after a detailed review by the Joint Parliamentary Committee led by MP Jagdambika Pal. Other notable bills include the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Indian Ports Bill, and the Coastal Shipping Bill.

Additionally, the Parliament will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Constitution on November 26. Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc leaders convened a meeting, chaired by Rajya Sabha Opposition Leader Mallikarjun Kharge, to strategize on demanding discussions regarding allegations against the Adani Group.

Also Read: Parliament Winter Session Begins Today, Several Bills Lined Up