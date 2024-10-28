Census Slated for 2025; Lok Sabha Delimitation Expected in 2028: Reports

The exclusion of a caste census has reignited opposition criticism. Congress MP Manickam Tagore condemned the Modi government's refusal to conduct a caste survey, tweeting that it reflects a "betrayal of OBC communities," who, he claims, are being denied their rightful representation. “Ignoring the voices demanding justice,” Tagore stated, “Modi is denying our people their due representation because of political arrogance." He urged the BJP’s allies, including the RSS, JDU, and TDP, to take a stand or risk remaining silent on the issue.