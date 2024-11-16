5 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Security forces gunned down five Maoists in a major anti-Naxalite operation on Saturday morning in the forests of Abujhmarh, located along the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

The operation, carried out by the Border Security Force (BSF), District Reserve Guard (DRG), and Special Task Force (STF), was launched based on intelligence reports indicating Maoist activity in the area. According to Bastar Range IG P Sundarraj, the encounter began at 8 a.m. and continued with intermittent gunfire throughout the day.

The security forces recovered five automatic weapons, explosives, and the bodies of the slain Maoists, whose identities have yet to be confirmed. During the firefight, two DRG personnel sustained injuries and were airlifted to Raipur for medical treatment, where their condition is reported to be stable.

Chhattisgarh's Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao commended the efforts of the security forces, stating, "The double-engine government is committed to making Bastar Naxal-free. Security forces are penetrating remote areas to neutralize Maoist threats and drive development."

This operation follows a recent incident in Bijapur district, where three Maoist bodies, including that of a leader with an Rs 8 lakh bounty, were recovered. Further details regarding the ongoing operation are awaited.