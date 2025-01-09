Coal Mine Tragedy: Congress Demands CBI Probe, Accuses Assam CM of Syndicate Nexus

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led by its President Bhupen Bora, has intensified its attack on the state government over the recent coal mine tragedy in Umrangso, Dima Hasao district. The incident, which occurred on January 6, trapped nine labourers in an illegal coal mine in the Tin Kilo area. The Congress has described the tragedy as a consequence of the rampant "Syndicate Raj" in the state.

Acting on Bora’s directions, a team led by APCC Working President and MLA Jakir Hussain Sikdar visited the site yesterday to assess the situation. The Congress delegation has demanded an immediate Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the illegal and unscientific mining practices that led to the tragedy.

To escalate its protest, the APCC has called for district-wide sit-ins (Abosthan Dharmoghat) on January 10, involving all District Congress Committees (DCCs), party leaders, and cadres. The protest aims to hold the BJP-led Assam government accountable for its alleged role in enabling illegal mining activities.

Key Points Raised by the Congress

Syndicate Raj and Illegal Mining: The Congress has repeatedly flagged concerns about illegal coal mining and the "Syndicate Raj" allegedly operating under the BJP government. However, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has denied the existence of such practices in Assam. Environmental and Legal Violations: Despite Supreme Court mandates requiring coal mining to adhere to strict licensing and environmental guidelines, unscientific and unauthorized mining operations, such as those in Tin Kilo, continue to flourish, harming the environment and endangering lives. Allegations Against the Government: Bhupen Bora questioned whether the Chief Minister, often absent from the state in pursuit of national political ambitions, is unaware of these illegal operations or complicit in their proliferation. The Congress further alleged that district officials, including the DC and SP, and state BJP ministers are part of the nexus. Involvement of Local Politicians: The Congress accused local BJP leaders, including the family of Debolal Garlosa, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, of direct involvement in illegal mining. A truck pass for illegal coal transport, reportedly linked to Garlosa’s wife, Kanika Hojai, was cited as evidence. Extent of Illegal Mining: Media reports suggest that the Tin Kilo incident is only the tip of the iceberg, with illegal mining being rampant in other areas of Dima Hasao, including Kalamati, indicating a systemic failure.

Demands from the Congress

Accountability of the Chief Minister: The APCC has labelled Himanta Biswa Sarma the “Kingpin” of the coal mafia and called for justice through public scrutiny ( Raijor Adalat , or People’s Court) if statutory mechanisms fail.

The APCC has labelled Himanta Biswa Sarma the “Kingpin” of the coal mafia and called for justice through public scrutiny ( , or People’s Court) if statutory mechanisms fail. Punishment for Culprits: The party has demanded exemplary punishment for all those involved in illegal mining, including high-ranking officials and political leaders.

The party has demanded exemplary punishment for all those involved in illegal mining, including high-ranking officials and political leaders. Compensation for Victims: The Congress also urged the government to provide adequate compensation to the families of deceased and injured labourers.

Political Fallout

The coal mine tragedy has intensified the political battle in Assam, with the Congress stepping up its campaign against the BJP government. Bhupen Bora’s statement and the planned statewide protests are expected to spotlight alleged corruption and mismanagement in the state’s mining sector.

As the controversy unfolds, attention will focus on the Assam government’s response to the allegations and the demand for a thorough investigation into illegal mining practices.

