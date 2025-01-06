Arunachal: NSCN-K(YA) Militants Torch Machinery, Abduct 2 From Timber Mill

Militants suspected to be affiliated to the National Socialist Council of Nagaland’s K (YA) faction targeted a timber mill in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, abducting two people and setting fire to machinery and a shelter.

As per reports, the incident occurred at a timber mill in Lungbhi village, Nampong in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district along the Indo-Myanmar border. Insurgents torched a truck and an excavator and also set fire to a camp housing mill workers.

The NSCN-K(YA) militants also abducted two individuals including a mill worker and a contractor, the reports stated. Following the incident, tensions ran high in the region. Further details are awaited.

