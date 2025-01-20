Vantara Details Rescue of 20 Elephants Amid Elephant Transfer Outcry

As videos of elephant transfers to Gujarat-bound trucks continue to spark outrage on social media, Vantara, the wildlife preservation project founded by Anant Ambani, has issued a statement outlining its ongoing efforts to protect elephants from exploitative practices. The controversy surrounding the movement of elephants from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to private establishments in Gujarat has ignited heated debates.

In response, Vantara has announced the imminent arrival of 20 elephants rescued from the exploitative logging industry in Arunachal Pradesh. According to Vantara, these elephants, including 10 males, 8 females, 1 sub-adult, and 1 calf, will soon find refuge at Vantara, where they will live free from chains and labor exploitation.

The rescue operation, led by philanthropist Anant Ambani, was carried out with the approval of the High-Powered Committee appointed by the Tripura High Court and authorized by the Supreme Court of India. Vantara has stated that its mission is to provide an environment that mirrors the elephants' natural habitat, offering long-term care and a dignified life for the animals, many of whom have endured significant physical and psychological trauma at the hands of the exploitative logging industry.

Among the elephants rescued is Laxmi, a 10-year-old sub-adult with deep, untreated wounds and painful injuries from the brutal taming process. Vantara also reported that Maya, a 2-year-old calf, was rescued alongside her mother, Rongmoti, both of whom bear visible injuries from years of laborious work. Another elephant, Ramu, a bull, is recovering from psychological suffering due to being tightly restrained during his musth period. Babulal, another bull, is recovering from a severe tail injury inflicted during a wild elephant conflict. Vantara has emphasized that these elephants have endured significant abuse, and their journey to the center represents a fresh beginning.

In its statement, Vantara reiterated its commitment to providing lifelong care for the rescued elephants. The organization also emphasized its focus on supporting the elephants’ former caregivers and owners. Under Vantara’s guidance, these individuals will receive specialized training in humane elephant management practices, with the aim of ensuring a compassionate future for both the elephants and their human caretakers. Vantara has stated that the initiative also seeks to offer alternative livelihoods to the mahouts and owners, empowering them to move away from exploiting the animals.

The rescue operation was carried out with all required documentation in place, including a No Objection Certificate from the Gujarat Forest Department and a Transport Permit from the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Department. Vantara has confirmed that the elephants will be transported in specially designed ambulances, and a team of over 200 experts, including veterinarians and caretakers, will ensure their safe transit. The organization has stressed that stringent animal welfare standards will be adhered to throughout the process.

With the logging industry’s demand for elephants on the decline following the national logging ban, Vantara has pointed out that the plight of captive elephants has become increasingly evident. A 2020 study published in the Gajah Journal highlighted the prevalence of captive breeding in Arunachal Pradesh, where elephants were subjected to harsh labor conditions. Vantara views its rescue operation as a critical step toward improving animal welfare in the region.

In response to the rescue operation, Mr. Tabang Jamoh, Divisional Forest Officer of Namsai, commented, "The transfer of these elephants to Vantara is a pivotal step in enhancing animal welfare while providing local communities with alternative livelihoods. This initiative strikes a balance between conservation and community well-being, ultimately promoting forest protection."

Dr. Sorang Tadap, Veterinary Officer at Itanagar Biological Park, also praised Vantara’s efforts, noting the urgent need for dedicated care for captive elephants suffering from various health issues, including injuries, arthritis, and psychological trauma. "Vantara sets an important benchmark for advanced medical treatment and lifelong care," he said.

Chow Thamasala Mein, one of the elephant owners involved in the initiative, expressed support for the rescue operation, stating, "With the logging ban in place, we no longer wish to use our elephants for labor. We are grateful that they will now live peacefully at Vantara, and this initiative also ensures stable jobs and a steady income for our families."

The exploitation of elephants in the logging industry has long been a source of public concern. These elephants, subjected to gruelling labor, physical abuse, and prolonged chaining, have often been deprived of their natural behaviors, leading to severe psychological trauma and long-term welfare compromises. According to Vantara, the rescued elephants will now have the chance to heal and live with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Vantara’s statement comes amid growing public concerns surrounding the transport of elephants. The organization has reiterated its commitment to providing a sanctuary for rescued elephants and empowering local communities through humane elephant management practices. While public opinion on the transport of elephants remains divided, Vantara’s actions reflect its commitment to both animal welfare and sustainable livelihoods.