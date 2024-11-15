Assam: 3 Killed, Several Injured In Bus-Car Collision In Goalpara

At least three people were killed in a head-on collision accident between a bus and a four-wheeler vehicle at Rangjuli within Assam’s Goalpara district.

The mishap occurred on Friday afternoon on the National Highway no 17. While three of them died on the spot, several others are said to have been injured in the crash and were rushed to a hospital in Rangjuli for medical attention.

The identities of the decreased are yet to be ascertained.

As the impact of the crash was severe, both vehicles were totalled. Local police arrived at the scene soon after and took stock of the situation.