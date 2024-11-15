CBI Intensifies Probe in Assam’s Ponzi Schemes, Raids 92 Locations Across 5 States

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation of 41 cases in Assam related to various unregulated deposit schemes, following a directive from the Government of Assam.

In a move to expedite the probe, the CBI has conducted fresh searches at 92 locations across five states, resulting in the seizure of key electronic evidence, including 24 mobile phones, 18 desktops, 7 hard drives, and 11 laptops.

As part of the investigation, the CBI has managed to trace databases that contain detailed information about depositors who were misled into investing in these unauthorized schemes. This development marks a crucial step towards identifying and understanding the scale of the fraudulent operations.

In one notable case involving AJRS Marketing Pvt. Ltd., the CBI apprehended the main accused who had been evading arrest since the registration of the FIR. The accused was tracked down to a hideout in Siliguri, where additional incriminating evidence was uncovered.

The suspect was subsequently presented before the Special Judge (CBI Cases), who has granted the CBI custody for further interrogation and investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, with further updates expected as the probe advances.