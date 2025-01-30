Assam: At Least Seven Injured in Bus-Dumper Collision in Rangiya

At least seven people sustained injuries after a bus and a dumper truck collided head-on along the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam’s Rangiya on Thursday early morning.

The dumper, with registration number ‘AS 25 FC 3666’, was traveling from Rangiya towards Tamulpur, while the bus, registered as ‘AS 14 C 4182’, was coming from Kauhati and heading towards Rangiya.

Following the collision, both vehicles went off the road, with one landing near a ditch on the side of the highway.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the mishap. All the injured were later rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Sources indicate that low visibility could have been a factor in the accident, though investigations are ongoing.

