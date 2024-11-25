Elephant Hit By Train On Lanka-Hawaipur Route Dies

A wild elephant was killed after being hit by a train on the Lanka-Hawaipur route in Assamearly on Monday morning. Forest department personnel arrived promptly at the scene to assess the situation.

The elephant, likely foraging for food, ventured onto the tracks and was hit by a train travelling from Guwahati, resulting in a fatal accident. The incident has again drawn attention to the issues of habitat loss and the expansion of railway lines through wildlife corridors.

Assam Hotspot for Elephant Deaths in Train Accidents

This is not an isolated case in Assam. Over the years, the state has witnessed numerous elephant fatalities due to train collisions. Between 2010 and 2022, at least 158 elephants were reported killed in train accidents across India, with Assam being a hotspot. Notably, the Deepor Beel area near Guwahati, a crucial elephant habitat, saw 14 deaths up to 2013, prompting authorities to introduce measures like speed restrictions and increased patrolling. However, sporadic incidents, such as the death of an injured elephant in 2019, still occur.

In October 2021, three elephants were killed near Lumding, and a similar tragic collision in May 2022 claimed five lives in Mariani. These incidents often occur during nighttime, when elephants are most active and visibility is low.

Conservationists emphasise the need for improved mitigation measures, such as early warning systems, habitat restoration, and monitoring railway tracks, to prevent further losses. While local initiatives, like the "Hati Bondhu" (Elephant Friends) program, have shown promise in areas like Deepor Beel, widespread implementation across affected regions is necessary to ensure the safety of these gentle giants.

