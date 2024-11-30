Assam: Bosco Reach Out Leads Eri Silk Revolution, Empowers Over 500 Women

Despite receiving the Geographical Indication (GI) tag from the Government of India, Assam’s eri silk has yet to achieve significant demand in the domestic market. However, there is encouraging news as this unique silk from Assam is witnessing rising demand in international markets.

Foreign buyers are showing heightened interest in Assam’s eri silk industry. This has inspired a group of entrepreneurial women in Assam to transform traditional eri silk production into a structured enterprise. Under the guidance of the NGO Bosco Reach Out, these women—traditionally familiar with eri silk production—have adopted scientific methods for rearing eri silkworms.

The NGO, led by highly educated youth Pranjal Saikia, is actively engaging around 550 women in Dibrugarh district in scientific eri production. Saikia, who once worked in the United States, returned to Assam to empower rural women through eri silk production, with significant support from NABARD.

These women have received extensive training under NABARD’s programs, enabling them to adopt scientific methods for rearing silkworms, producing eri silk, and spinning yarn.

Speaking about the initiative, Pranjal Saikia, Regional Project Coordinator of Bosco Reach Out, explained, "Traditionally, women in these areas produced eri silk for their consumption. However, through training, they have learned to enhance production scientifically. From rearing silkworms to spinning yarn, every step is now carried out with precision, thanks to NABARD’s support."

The NGO is currently managing two NABARD-sponsored projects in the Barbaruah and Khowang blocks of Dibrugarh district. These projects have enabled the plantation of castor trees, the primary food source for eri silkworms, to ensure a sustainable production process.

In addition to traditional silk garments, women are diversifying into home décor items made from discarded eri silk cocoons, which have found considerable appeal in the market. These innovations, coupled with the "non-violent silk" production process—where cocoons are harvested without killing the larvae—are driving the rising global demand for eri silk.

However, the industry faces challenges due to natural calamities. Unseasonal hailstorms last year and extreme heat this year have adversely affected production, reducing the number of viable silkworm eggs and increasing costs for maintaining castor plantations.

Interestingly, the growing eri silk industry is also boosting rural tourism, with international visitors travelling to Dibrugarh to learn about the silk production process.

Currently, Bosco Reach Out is participating in the three-day Nandini Winter Wonderland Trade Fair in Guwahati, showcasing a wide range of eri silk products, including hand-spun and machine-spun garments. Handwoven eri silk stoles starting at Rs 7,000, Machine-spun eri silk chador-mekhela sets priced at Rs 14,000, and mixed eri and muga silk fabrics starting at Rs 5,500.

Pranjal Saikia, along with two expert women producers, Suman Sonowal and Dipanjali Hazarika, and Bosco Reach Out’s agriculture project coordinator, Mingku Das, is representing the initiative at the event.

While acknowledging that the premium pricing of eri silk limits its accessibility, Saikia shared that their products attract discerning customers who prioritize quality over cost. The response on the first day of the fair has been encouraging, indicating a growing appreciation for the unique and eco-friendly eri silk products from Assam.

This initiative not only promotes Assam’s eri silk industry globally but also empowers rural women through sustainable livelihoods and innovative practices.

