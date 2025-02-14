Assam Budget Session To Commence From Feb 17

Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin announced on Friday that the upcoming budget session of the Assam Assembly will begin on February 17. He said that the session would hold significant importance, uniting the diverse communities of the state and promoting communal harmony.

"This is an important session beginning on February 17. This budget will bring together all the people of Assam, promoting communal harmony. Assam is a diverse state with many communities and religions coexisting peacefully. The people will have the opportunity to witness this assembly session near their place, which will boost their morale," Momin stated.

Momin also hinted at the introduction of several important bills during the session, which will further shape the state's governance and development.

Meanwhile, Assam Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Jayanta Mallabaruah launched the Online Building Permission System (OBPS) on February 13 in Guwahati. The OBPS, which will be available in 32 municipalities across the state, aims to streamline services and provide a more citizen-centric approach. Mallabaruah said that the new system would benefit the people by offering smooth and efficient service.

On the recent allegations made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi's wife’s alleged links to ISI, Minister Mallabaruah stated that the Congress MP should clarify the matter to clear any confusion.

The Chief Minister had earlier on Thursday questioned the timing and context of certain "events" following Gogoi’s marriage to a British citizen. CM Sarma raised concerns about Gogoi’s political actions, especially his focus on sensitive defense matters in parliament, and linked it to a 2015 incident where a first-term MP, without naming Gogoi, attended a meeting at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

