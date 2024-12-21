Congress Responsible For Mridul Islam's Death: Numal Momin

Assam Legislative Assembly deputy speaker Dr Numal Momin on Saturday questioned the Congress’ decision to take Mridul Islam, a heart patient, to protests which ultimately led to the latter’s death. Momin accused the Congress saying the party’s actions caused Islam’s untimely demise.

Speaking out against the Congress’ recent protest, the BJP leader and MLA from Bokajan constituency said that the party has lost its mind after facing defeats in all five constituencies in which by-polls concluded last month.

Momin said, “Mridul Islam’s death was caused by heart failure. He was a heart patient. My question to the Congress is that why did they take a person with known heart conditions to a protest? They don’t have enough public support. That is why, they took a person with health issues to the protest.”

“Congress’ mistake caused Mridul Islam’s death,” he asserted.

Momin further said, “Congress has lost its mind after crushing defeats in all five constituencies in the by-polls. They broke a Xorai during anti-CAA protests at Kalakshetra. They tried to burn down the Janata Bhawan. Even with elected representatives in the house, instead of taking up the issues there, they are indulging in violence.”

“Congress is jealous of the BJP. During their reign, there were conflicts between communities. Now in BJP’s tenure, peace prevails everywhere. Congress is afraid seeing the development under BJP. When Priyanka Gandhi visited Assam, she witnessed the tea gardens laid by the BJP,” he said, adding, “Congress is party of sticks and spears. Rahul Gandhi is a part of the same party. That is why he is causing menace in Delhi.”

