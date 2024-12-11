Assam Cabinet Reintroduces Land Khajana Payments Through Mouzadars

The Assam cabinet, on Wednesday, approved a significant amendment to the land khajana payment process, allowing for both online and offline modes of payment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the decision, emphasizing that the move aims to benefit the poor, marginal farmers, and small landowners who face challenges with digital payments.

Advertisment

Last year, the government transitioned land khajana payments to a digital platform, which was well-received by Assamese people residing outside the state. However, it inadvertently caused difficulties for those without access to digital payment methods. Recognizing this issue, the Cabinet has now decided to offer both digital and manual payment options.

“While the digital shift was beneficial for those living outside Assam, it created barriers for poor and marginalised farmers,” said CM Sarma. “To address this, the Cabinet has decided to reinstate manual payments through mouzadar, in addition to continuing the e-payment system.”

Both Systems to Continue

Under the new system, those who prefer digital payments can continue using the online platform, while those without access can pay in cash and receive receipts through the traditional manual method. This dual mode is expected to ease the payment process for all landowners across the state.

CM Sarma further assured that this amendment would ensure no one is left behind, making the land khajana payment process more accessible to all citizens, especially those from rural and underserved areas.

Also Read: Assam: e-Khajana Payments Available Offline For A Year