Assam CM Honors 22 Tiwa Kings at Jonbeel Mela with Annual Allowances

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Morigaon on Thursday, where he attended several events, including the iconic Jonbeel Mela. During the mela, the Chief Minister presented annual allowances to 22 Tiwa Kings of middle Assam, including Gobha Raja Deep Singh Deu Raja.

Speaking at the event, CM Sarma stressed the historical and cultural significance of the Jonbeel Mela, describing it as one of Assam's oldest and most treasured traditions. He highlighted the age-old practice of barter trade, where people from the hills exchange goods with the Tiwa community. This tradition, he said, not only recalls the community's heritage but also fosters unity and mutual respect among the diverse people of Assam.

CM Sarma remarked that the Jonbeel Mela is more than just a cultural gathering—it serves as a platform for the Tiwa people to celebrate their rich history while reaffirming their commitment to progress.

Keeping a promise made during the previous Jonbeel Mela, CM Sarma announced the Cabinet’s decision to allocate Rs 5 crore for the construction of a hall and stage at the mela grounds. This initiative, he said, would enhance the mela’s infrastructure and expand its impact in the future.

During the event, the Chief Minister also released Tiwa Raijar Buranji, a book authored by Narayan Kumar Radu Kakati, which chronicles the history of the Tiwa community.

The event saw the presence of several dignitaries, including Minister of Water Resources Pijush Hazarika, Minister of Public Health Engineering Jayanta Malla Baruah, MLA Ramakanta Deuri, and Chief Executive Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council Jiban Chandra Konwar.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the cultural heritage of Assam and ensuring the Tiwa community’s traditions are carried forward for future generations. He extended his best wishes for the success of this year’s Jonbeel Mela and reiterated the state government’s support for the Tiwa people and their vibrant culture.

