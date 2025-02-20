Assam CM Inspects Khanapara Venue Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday visited the Veterinary Playground in Khanapara to assess the preparations for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. The two-day mega event, scheduled for February 25-26, aims to showcase Assam’s investment potential and infrastructural growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit on February 25, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be present for the valedictory session on February 26.

Accompanied by senior government officials, CM Sarma inspected the venue, which is being readied with seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition spaces, a dining area, and other necessary facilities. The Chief Minister emphasized ensuring seamless arrangements to make the summit a grand success.

Prior to the venue inspection, CM Sarma chaired a high-level review meeting at Lok Sewa Bhawan with his council of ministers and senior government officers. The meeting focused on final preparations, including venue arrangements, accommodation, food, seating, and key thematic sessions. The Chief Minister also reviewed Jhumoir Binondini, a cultural event to be attended by PM Modi, stressing that the summit should highlight Assam’s rich heritage alongside its investment opportunities.

Ahead of the summit, CM Sarma also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During their discussion, he briefed Shah on the extensive steps taken by the Assam government to attract national and international investors to the summit. Shah lauded Sarma’s efforts and expressed confidence that the event would not only bring significant investments to Assam but also position the state as a key driver of India's economic growth.

