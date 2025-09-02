Assam CM Orders Tight Security as Jamiat Delegation Visits Goalpara

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Assam police to maintain a close watch in Goalpara district during the visit of a Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind team, citing the sensitive atmosphere ahead of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections.

In a post on X, CM Sarma wrote, “A delegation of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind is presently visiting Goalpara district, Assam. Considering the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections and the sensitive situation in the district, the Assam police will continue to maintain strict monitoring to ensure peace and stability.”

The seven-member delegation is led by Jamiat president Maulana Mehmood Madani. Other members include general secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Kasimi, Bihar Jamiat chief Mufti Jawed Iqbal Qasmi, Kishanganj Jamiat leader Maulana Khalid Anwar, Qari Naushad Adil, Maulana Nawed Alam Qasmi, and Maulana Salman.

Meanwhile, political campaigning for the BTC elections has gained momentum. On Sunday, the Assam BJP declared candidates for 28 out of 40 constituencies. The election will be conducted on September 22 across five districts, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, and Tamulpur, while results will be announced on September 26.

According to the Election Commission’s schedule, nomination papers must be filed by September 2, scrutiny is set for September 4, and the deadline for withdrawal of candidature is September 6.

