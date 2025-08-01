Assam CM to Launch BTC Poll Campaign from August 2

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to begin the campaign for the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections on August 2 (tomorrow). The campaign will begin with a rally in Udalguri district, a key area within the Bodoland region.

The BTC polls are expected to take place in September, and the BJP has already begun mobilizing its campaign machinery across the region. Assam BJP’s Chief Spokesperson Kishore Upadhyay confirmed that the party will contest the BTC election independently this time and preparations are in full swing.

“CM Sarma will take part in rallies in all 40 council constituencies of the BTC, starting from August 2. Along with him, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and State BJP President Dilip Saikia will also address election rallies,” Upadhyay said.

However, he clarified that the BJP will field candidates in 38 out of the 40 constituencies.

"By giving respect to two Bodo leaders Pramod Boro (current Chief Executive Member of BTC) and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, we will not contest in two seats," Kishore Upadhyay said.

In the previous BTC elections, the BJP and Pramod Boro-led United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) had jointly formed the BTC government. This time, both parties are set to contest separately.

A key BJP strategy meeting was held recently at the party’s state headquarters in Guwahati, where senior leaders finalized the campaign plan for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Assam State Election Commission published the draft voter list for the BTC elections on July 22. According to the draft, there are 26,69,396 voters in the 40 constituencies, including 13,29,742 male voters, 13,39,637 female voters, and 17 others.

The commission has also announced that a total of 3,277 polling stations will be set up across the BTC region.

