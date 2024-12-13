Gauhati HC Flags Denotification Plans & Railway Project in Garbhanga Sanctuary

The Gauhati High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the Assam and Central governments after hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The PIL primarily addresses two critical concerns: the proposed denotification of the sanctuary and the planned construction of railway lines through its protected area.

During the hearing, the court heard arguments from Mr. D.K. Das, counsel for the petitioner, and representatives of the Environment and Forest Department, the Central Government, and the Assam Government.

The petitioner clarified that one of the prayers in this PIL overlaps with another case (PIL 62/2024), which also deals with issues surrounding Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

In addition to raising concerns about the sanctuary, the petitioner emphasized the ecological significance of the contiguous areas of the Ramsar site, Deepor Beel, and the potential environmental impact of constructing a railway line from Azara to Tetelia through the sanctuary.

The court has directed the issuance of notices returnable within four weeks and asked the petitioner to provide requisite copies of the PIL to the counsels for the Central Government, the state, and the concerned departments within two days. Both PILs will be listed for hearing together after four weeks.

The case underscores growing concerns about balancing infrastructure development and ecological preservation in sensitive areas like the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary. Further updates are expected once the court uploads its detailed order.