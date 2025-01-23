Assam to Upgrade 354 Tea Garden Hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at strengthening healthcare services in Assam’s tea garden areas, the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to upgrade 354 tea garden hospitals into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This transformative project is set to provide quality healthcare services to thousands of tea garden workers and their families.

The event, held in the presence of Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal, saw participation from key dignitaries, including Ministers Pijush Hazarika, Prashanta Phukan, Rupesh Gowala, and Krishnendu Paul, along with MLAs and stakeholders from across the state.

Speaking at the event, Singhal highlighted the critical health challenges faced by tea garden communities, such as anemia, malnutrition, maternal and neonatal mortality, hypertension, and diabetes. He also pointed to the prevalence of diseases like tuberculosis, leprosy, and diarrhea, exacerbated by inadequate healthcare infrastructure and poor sanitation.

Key Features of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs

The upgraded Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will provide comprehensive healthcare services, including maternal and neonatal care, child and adolescent health, family planning, and management of infectious and non-communicable diseases. Other services will cover ENT, oral and mental health, emergency medical care, and elderly care.

Each Ayushman Arogya Mandir will have a dedicated Community Health Officer trained to deliver services under 12 essential health packages. Free medicines, diagnostic services, upgraded labor rooms, and neonatal emergency treatment units will also be introduced to ensure better health outcomes for tea garden workers and their families.

To promote holistic well-being, yoga and wellness activities will be integrated into these centers, encouraging healthy lifestyles. Minister Singhal emphasized prevention over treatment, urging tea garden owners and management to prioritize worker health for the overall improvement of the tea garden sector.

Existing Government Initiatives

Singhal highlighted several existing health initiatives in Assam’s tea estates, including Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) services, the Wage Compensation Scheme for pregnant women, Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) with tea estate hospitals, free medicine and patient transport services, and the construction of new hospitals under Assam Tea Corporation Limited.

While these efforts have laid a foundation, the establishment of Ayushman Arogya Mandirs marks a significant step forward in addressing the unique healthcare challenges faced by tea garden communities.

Part of a Larger Vision

Singhal revealed that 4,947 health centers across Assam have already been upgraded to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. This initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accessible and affordable healthcare for all. The revamped facilities in tea estates are expected to significantly improve health indicators and offer much-needed relief to workers and their families.

The event also witnessed the participation of Commissioner & Secretary of Health and Family Welfare P. Ashok Babu, NHM Assam Project Director Dr. Laxman S, senior health department officials, district administrators, tea estate managers, labor organization representatives, and other stakeholders.

