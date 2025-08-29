Assam: Forceful “Chanda” Collection Now Banned in Jorhat

The Jorhat District Magistrate in Assam has issued a strict order banning the forced collection of donations, known locally as “chanda,” across the district.

This decision follows reports of individuals and groups allegedly pressuring people for contributions while claiming to organize festivals, cultural events, and social gatherings.

District Magistrate Jay Shivani pointed out that these practices have sometimes been associated with anti-social elements, which could disrupt public peace. The order also mentions that the illegal collection of chanda harms local development, productivity, and job creation. It can even lead to further criminal activities, such as extortion.

The ban, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, prohibits soliciting donations from the public, businesses, institutions, and vehicles on the roads throughout the district. Anyone who violates this order will face legal action under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023.

“WHEREAS, such forceful collection of chanda / donations may also lead to other crimes like extortion, etc. Now, therefore I, Jay Shivani, IAS, District Magistrate, Jorhatin exercise of the powers conferred upon me U/S 163 B.N.S.S. do hereby promulgate prohibitory orders, prohibiting forceful collection of chanda/ donations, its subscription or contribution etc. for any purpose from any public, business establishments, institution and the vehicles plying on road throughout the district of Jorhat,” the order stated.

It also laid out a process for individuals who wish to seek exemption from the order. This directive takes effect immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, the public is encouraged to report any cases of forced chanda collection to help maintain law and order in the district.

Also Read: "Chanda or 'Dhanda?" Silchar Durga Puja Committee's Brutal Extortion Exposed!