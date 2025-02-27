Four Arrested in Assam for Rs 10 Cr Extortion Bid Posing as LeT Members

Four individuals have been arrested in Assam’s Cachar for allegedly demanding money by posing as members of the militant group Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Sources informed that the accused reportedly made extortion calls to an official of the Bharatmala project’s construction company, demanding a sum of Rs 10 crore from him.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Alik Uddin, Ajir Uddin, Baktar Hussain, and Chamsir Uddin. Police said that several other members of the racket have managed to escape to other states, and efforts are underway to track them down.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter, and interrogation of the arrested individuals is ongoing to uncover further details.

