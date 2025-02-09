Assam : Journalist Couple, Associate Held on Blackmail and Extortion Charges

The Morigaon police have apprehended a journalist and her husband from Assam’s Nagaon district on charges of blackmailing and extortion.

According to sources, the husband-wife duo identified as Kundan Bharali and Parishmita Saikia allegedly demanded money from a teacher named Dhanjit Nath, a resident of Morigaon’s Kumuraguri.

The duo, along with another journalist named Pinku Das, allegedly threatened Nath to circulate one of his videos if he failed to pay the demanded money, sources said. The trio even reached Nath’s residence at Kumuraguri and threatened him.

Based on the teacher’s complaint, the police apprehended the couple in Morigaon’s Jaluguti on Sunday while they were accepting a sum of Rs 10,000 as part of the total demand of Rs 50,000.

According to the victim Dhanjit Nath, previously, the couple had taken an advance of Rs 5,000 from him.