Assam Guv Reviews Welfare Initiatives During Maiden Visit to Tinsukia

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, on his first official visit to Tinsukia district, held an extensive review meeting with the district administration and heads of various departments. The meeting, held at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall, focused on evaluating ongoing welfare initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for the district's residents.

District Commissioner Swapneel Paul provided a detailed presentation of the district’s development projects. Governor Acharya assessed the progress of initiatives under several departments, including Panchayat and Rural Development, Public Works, Health and Family Welfare, Education, Forest, Agriculture, and Public Health Engineering. He also reviewed the implementation of key programs like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G), urging officials to ensure their timely completion to maximize benefits for rural communities.

A significant part of the discussions revolved around the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). The Governor stressed the need to expedite the implementation of Functional Household Tap Connections to improve access to safe drinking water, especially in rural areas. He expressed the importance of delivering tangible benefits to communities reliant on these initiatives.

Education in the district also featured prominently in the review. Governor Acharya took note of the prevalence of single-teacher schools and directed the administration to prioritize improvements at the primary level. He called for efforts to reduce student dropout rates and placed special emphasis on girls’ education. To foster inclusivity, he suggested conducting community meetings, village visits, and counselling sessions to raise awareness about the importance of education.

The Governor also reviewed the progress of the Amrit Sarovar initiative and encouraged the development of these water bodies as recreational and community spaces. Additionally, he urged the Fisheries Department to capitalize on Assam’s abundant water resources to enhance fish production, which could contribute to making the state self-reliant in this sector.

Public health was another key area of focus. Governor Acharya evaluated the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana and emphasized the need to ensure affordable medicines are accessible to the general public.

The Governor praised the district administration's ongoing efforts to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, an issue that has impacted several communities in the region. He encouraged the recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to this initiative.

Labour Welfare Minister Rupesh Goala and MLA Sanjoy Kisan also participated in the meeting, contributing to the discussions on the district’s developmental priorities.

