Assam: Indian Army Organizes Medical Camp in Remote Tinsukia Villages

As part of Operation Sadbhavana, the Indian Army organized a medical camp in the remote villages of Kengia, Mulling, and Hanju Gaon in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday. The initiative aimed to provide essential healthcare services to the local population, particularly in underserved areas.

A dedicated team consisting of three doctors, including two civil healthcare professionals and one Army doctor, offered a range of medical services. These included medical check-ups, consultations, vital healthcare treatments, and the distribution of medicines. The camp also focused on educating the community about preventive health measures to improve long-term well-being.

Approximately 860 residents from various age groups benefited from the camp, which significantly contributed to enhancing the health standards of the local population. The event reinforced the Indian Army's commitment to supporting remote communities by ensuring that healthcare services reach even the most isolated regions.

In related news, on December 17, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps visited the Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in Wokha, Nagaland. The camp, aimed at promoting national unity and integration, brought together NCC cadets from across the country. During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, praising their discipline, enthusiasm, and dedication to fostering national integration.

The GOC stressed the pivotal role of youth in shaping India’s future and recognized the NCC’s efforts in nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service. The visit also included the inauguration of Nagaland State Day celebrations, which showcased the state’s rich cultural heritage through traditional dances, music, and exhibitions. The celebrations allowed the cadets to experience the diverse cultural fabric of India’s North-eastern region.

