Tourism Boom: Kaziranga National Park Welcomes Record Footfall in Two Decades

The Kaziranga National Park in Assam has witnessed an unprecedented surge in tourism, drawing 164,636 visitors to its four ranges since reopening in October 2024. This marks the highest tourist footfall in the past 20 years, according to park officials.
The park amassed an impressive Rs 4.32 crore in revenue solely from entry fees. Traditionally open from October to May before closing for the monsoon season, Kaziranga has become a hotspot for both domestic and international travelers.
The month-by-month breakdown of visitors highlights the park's growing popularity. In October 2024, 30,058 tourists explored Kaziranga, a significant jump from 17,271 during the same period in 2023. November saw 53,367 visitors, up from 35,006 the previous year, while December attracted a record 81,211 tourists, compared to 65,139 in December 2023.
Adding to Kaziranga's allure is the thriving Koliabhomora boat tourism, which drew 1,406 domestic and 819 international tourists. This initiative generated Rs 10.46 lakh in revenue, bolstered by the scenic riverine experiences it offers.
Park authorities attribute this surge to the introduction of new attractions like birdwatching tours, trekking routes, and cycling tracks. These activities have expanded Kaziranga's appeal beyond its famed wildlife safaris, transforming it into a multifaceted eco-tourism destination.
