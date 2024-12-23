Assam International Skill Centre To Train Workers For Global Opportunities

The Assam cabinet on Monday decided to establish the Assam International Skill Centre in a ‘hub and spoke’ model with its headquarters in Guwahati. The institution, to be set up on the behest of the External Affairs Ministry, will help provide training and visa-passport-related facilities to those people looking to travel to foreign countries for work.

Advertisment

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the government has no records of Assamese people working in other countries and spoke about the state government’s inability to help its citizens establish themselves in foreign nations.

Sarma said, “People of Assam have been going to other states and countries for work. We have no records of such people. Plus, we cannot send anyone outside and those who have gone, have done so on their own.”

The Chief Minister explained that the Union Ministry of External Affairs had urged the state government to set up an international skill centre in the state to assist in this regard. “The External Affairs Ministry told us that if we open Assam International Skill Centre, they will sign an MoU to provide language training along with visa and passport-related facilities to people looking to travel to other countries for work,” he said.

“As such, the cabinet today decided to set up the Assam International Skill Centre. It will have a hub in Guwahati and spokes in different districts. That is, it will be controlled from Guwahati, while people will be able to receive training in their respective districts,” Sarma added.

Notably, the Chief Minister was joined by Prasanta Phukan and Bimal Borah in Dibrugarh for the cabinet meeting today. In contrast, nine cabinet ministers joined from Guwahati, Ranjeet Kumar Dass joined from Bongaigaon and Kaushik Rai from Silchar through video conferencing.