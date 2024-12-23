Subscribe

6 Bangladeshis Apprehended While Attempting to Enter Assam Illegally

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam, and Muktar Hussain.

Pratidin Time
A total of six individuals from Bangladesh were arrested on Sunday while attempting to illegally cross into Assam through the India-Bangladesh border.

The suspects were apprehended after they tried to infiltrate Assam, breaching border security.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam, and Muktar Hussain.

The Assam Police acted swiftly and lawfully to detain them during their attempt to enter the state.

This information was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his X handle, highlighting the state's commitment to securing its borders and taking action against illegal immigration.

