6 Bangladeshis Apprehended While Attempting to Enter Assam Illegally

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mustafizur Rahman, Kabbo Cruze, Md. Lelin Mia, Sirazul Islam, Saiful Islam, and Muktar Hussain.
The Assam Police acted swiftly and lawfully to detain them during their attempt to enter the state.
This information was shared by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his X handle, highlighting the state's commitment to securing its borders and taking action against illegal immigration.
No place for illegal infiltration in Assam— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 22, 2024
Carrying out their strict monitoring against infiltration attempts, @assampolice apprehended 6 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them across the border.
