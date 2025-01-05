Jhumur Dance At Advantage Assam: Bimal Borah Shares Govt's Planning

Ahead of Advantage Assam 2.0, scheduled for February 24 and 25, Guwahati will witness an influx of performers from across the state as the government aims for another world record with the Jhumur dance, said cultural affairs minister Bimal Borah on Sunday.

Borah, while addressing a press conference today, informed about the details of the performance to take place at the global investor summit in Assam which will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said, “On February 24, the Jhumur dance performance for a world record will be held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event will witness the participation of around 8,000 performers.”

The cabinet minister said initial training will be held at the district level. “The training for master trainers for the performance will begin from Monday onwards at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra,” he said.

Borah further said, “On February 20, performers from across Assam will be brought to Guwahati. The final training will be conducted on February 21, 22 and 23 at Sarusajai Stadium.”

“The state government will bear the expense for the stay and food arrangements for all participants during this time. Like our world record Bihu performance, those involved in the Jhumur performance will also receive a cash reward,” he added.

Earlier, while announcing the Assam cabinet’s decision to hold ‘Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025’, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said it would be an opportunity to showcase the state's rich culture to people coming from around the world.

Having previously created a Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance, the state government had expressed a desire to recreate a performance of similar proportions to the Jhumur dance.

