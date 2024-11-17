Assam: Woman SI Accused of Brutal Assault on Woman & Infant in Jorhat

A disturbing incident unfolded in Borigaon, Jorhat, where a police team from Bhogdoi Police Outpost allegedly assaulted a woman and her infant during a house visit for an investigation.

According to the victim’s account, the officers vandalized property in the home before physically attacking the woman. The situation escalated when Sub-Inspector Barnali Gohain, the police in-charge, allegedly slapped the woman and kicked her in the stomach while she was holding her two-month-old baby on her lap.

The infant reportedly sustained head injuries due to the assault.

In addition to the physical violence, the police officer reportedly questioned the woman about her association with a youth named Ankur Das and demanded she report to the police outpost within an hour, threatening severe consequences if she did not comply.

Following the incident, the injured infant was rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) for treatment. A resident doctor suggested a CT scan to assess the severity of the injuries.

An FIR has been lodged against Sub-Inspector Barnali Gohain, and the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.