Assam: Man Killed in Buffalo Attack Near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary

A 31-year-old man, Ruplal Malo, lost his life after being attacked by a buffalo that strayed out of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district on Monday.

Advertisment

According to Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the incident occurred in the 1 No. Dhamkhunda (Kordia) area under Pragjyotishpur police station. The victim was farming in a paddy field when the buffalo attacked him.

“Locals immediately rushed Malo to Sonapur Hospital, but the medical officer declared him brought dead. The buffalo returned to the sanctuary after the attack. Notably, the same buffalo has been involved in multiple human-animal conflict cases recently,” said Baruah.

A forest team led by the Range Officer visited the hospital to assess the situation, while another team worked to alert locals about the movement of ferocious animals near the sanctuary's periphery. Officials from the forest, police, and public administration have been informed to coordinate financial aid for the victim’s family and take measures to prevent further incidents.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has witnessed a rise in human-animal conflicts. On December 16, a 55-year-old man was injured in a rhinoceros attack in Morigaon district. Earlier, on September 30, a biker was killed by a rhino near the sanctuary.

Also Read: Elephant Attack in Assam's Golaghat Leaves Two Including Minor Injured