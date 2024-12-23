Elephant Attack in Assam's Golaghat Leaves Two Including Minor Injured

Two persons including a minor were grievously injured in a wild elephant attack in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday.

As per sources, the man identified as Badal from Balijan locality of Golaghat sustained serious injuries during the attack. The incident occurred at the Rongajan Tea Estate, causing panic in the area.

The severely injured man was rushed to the Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital for treatment by the tea estate authorities.

Additionally, reports also said that a 14-year-old boy named Babai Bhuyan also suffered injuries during the elephant attack.