Youth Tortured, Urinated On By Girlfriend's Family In Mangaldoi

A youth from Assam’s Mangaldoi was subjected to severe physical abuse by his lover's family after being lured to her home. The family of the woman, including her father, brother and uncle, allegedly tortured him, leaving him with broken limbs. In an act of extreme cruelty, they allegedly urinated on him when he asked for water.

The shocking incident surfaced from Mowamari village located in the Mangaldoi subdivision of Darrang. According to sources, the youth, Sudip Mondal was admitted to a private clinic in Mangaldoi by his family with bruises all over his body. The torture reportedly included breaking his limbs and even removing his fingernails in a manner described as reminiscent of Taliban-style cruelty.

The woman’s family members—father Adhar Mondal, brother Debojit Mondal, and uncle Falu Mondal—were identified as the perpetrators. The love affair had reportedly started between Sudip Mondal and the daughter of Adhar Mondal, both of whom belong to the same village. Sudip was invited to the woman's house, where the family allegedly began their brutal assault upon his arrival.

Extreme Cruelty

At one point when he requested water, his assaulters allegedly urinated on him. In critical condition, Sudip was admitted for medical attention by his family. The family then filed a complaint with the Mangaldoi police on November 21, but the authorities initially showed little urgency in addressing the case.

According to sources, Adhar Mondal is a member of the Village Defence Party (VDP). He was accused of pressuring the police with his influence. However, after residents in Mowamari village protested, the Mangaldoi police filed a case and took action, arresting everyone involved.

Meanwhile, the victim, Sudip Mondal said that he is not sure why the woman decided to deceive Sudip in such a way.

