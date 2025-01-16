Assam: Massive Fire Engulfs Wedding Hall in Silchar

A massive fire broke out in an elite wedding hall "Milan Mandir" on Thursday morning located near Sadarghat in the heart of Silchar city in Assam.

Advertisment

The fire spread rapidly, consuming the entire godown in a matter of moments. Reports suggest that the situation further escalated when two gas cylinders exploded, causing the flames to intensify and making firefighting efforts even more challenging.

Fire tenders from Silchar, Udharbond, and Dholai, with a total of 8 fire engines, responded to the scene and worked tirelessly for over an hour to bring the fire under control. Despite their best efforts, the godown was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The estimated loss from the incident is said to be several lakhs of rupees.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have been caused by a short circuit, but the exact cause is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: 6 Dead Including Children In J&K House Fire