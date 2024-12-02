Assam: Nagaon Police Arrest 1 In Quadruple Murder Case

Nagaon police in Assam arrested a man in connection with a quadruple murder case in Rupahihat recently. A special investigation team (SIT) constituted following the incident, interrogated the accused Amal Sarkar for two days before arresting him, the Nagaon superintendent of police informed on Monday.

Nagaon SP Swapnaneel Deka said that Sarkar, who was taken into custody after 10 days of probe, confessed to killing Anupam Sutradhar, one of the victims on the night. On November 22, Gunadhar Sarkar, his wife Sarojini and their daughter Jayasmita were killed in their residence. The body of a fourth individual, Sutradhar, was found at the scene, raising several queries.

“Amal Sarkar, who was the first person we talked to while investigating the case, told us that he had stepped out of his house, which is in the vicinity of the crime scene, to relieve himself. At that point, he caught Sutradhar in the act, while attacking and killing Gunadhar Sarkar. He rushed to the scene and in the confrontation between them, Sutradhar was struck with the same weapon he used to kill the family,” the Nagaon SP said.

Amal Sarkar also told the police that he washed himself at the pond nearby and burnt the clothes he was wearing at the time which had blood splatter from the incident, SP Deka said.

He further said, “Today we have solved the murder mystery that occurred on November 22 when four people were found dead. Two FIRs were registered with us. One of them, numbered 405/24, was filed by Bhaskar Sarkar regarding the deaths of three members of the Sarkar family. Another FIR numbered 406/24 was filed by Anupam Sutradhar’s family member Tultul Puri. We have conducted technical investigation, compiled all the evidence collected from the crime scene, interrogated many people in the last few days.”

“Our investigation so far has revealed that Anupam Sutradhar, who is from Nagaon, went to Garajan and murdered three members of the family. He was witnessed while killing the third victim by Amal Sarkar, who killed him in the ensuring confrontation,” SP Deka said.

Following his arrest, Amal Sarkar will be produced before court tomorrow and the police will continue further investigation surrounding him after that, the Nagaon SP said, adding that the matter was taken very seriously and senior officials supervised the entire probe.

Motive Behind Murder

On being asked about the motive behind the murder, SP Deka explained that Anupam Sutradhar had been in a relationship with Jayasmita Sarkar, the daughter of Gunadhar Sarkar, which ended badly. “There were even counter FIRs filed from both sides. Earlier this year, when Jayasmita’s marriage was fixed, Anupam’s rage was reignited. He even went to the groom’s residence and intimated them. We have video evidence of that,” he said.

Answering another question the Nagaon SP further informed that the arrested Amal Sarkar was related to the victim Gunadhar Sarkar, who was his uncle.

