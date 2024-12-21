'Ganasilpi' Surya Das Passes Away In Morigaon

The beloved Assamese folk artist, Surya Das, no longer walks among us. Known as a "Ganasilpi" (People's Artist) Surya Das passed away on Saturday, leaving the music world in mourning. The legendary figure, who had been unwell for the past few days in his hometown of Dharamtul, Morigaon, tragically slipped in the bathroom this morning and lost consciousness.

Advertisment

Reports indicate that he suffered a stroke, and efforts were immediately made to rush him to Morigaon Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Throughout his life, Surya Das was honored with numerous prestigious awards. Among them were the Bishnu Rabha Silpi Award from Assam Sahitya Sabha, the Karam Singh Janmabhumi Award, the Suraratna Yagnya Bezbaruah Smriti Award, and the Sangeet-Pradeep title. He was also bestowed with the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Award, as well as various accolades from regional organizations and institutions.

Surya Das was a towering figure in Assamese music, known for his powerful, socially conscious songs that resonated deeply with the people. His iconic song "Manuh Dekhiso Aji Bohut Manuh" became an anthem in Assam during the 1980s, delivering social messages that continue to be relevant today.

A staunch nationalist at heart, Surya Das was deeply passionate about Assam and its people. He famously referred to himself as a "Baturua Silpi," meaning a wandering artist, explaining that he didn’t perform for fame or fortune, but to express the joys and sorrows of the common people through his music.

During critical moments in the state's history, such as the anti-CAA movement in Assam, Surya Das stood firmly in support of the cause. On Independence Day in Dudhnoi, he received the Rajen Pam Memorial Artist Award from the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council and called for unity, saying, "The foreigners are trying to seize us. One day, they will consume us all. Let all communities unite, let us stand together."

His life and work were devoted to the cause of Assamese pride, and his passing has left a void in the cultural landscape of the state. The news of his death has cast a pall of grief over Assam, with tributes pouring in across social media. Surya Das’s songs, filled with love for Assam and its people, will continue to echo through the hearts of generations to come.

The loss of this iconic artist has left an indelible mark, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music and the messages of unity, love, and resistance that he carried through his art.

Also Read: Assam Jatiya Parishad Leader Duldul Borkataki Passes Away