Assam Panchayat Elections: Final Electoral Roll Published

The final electoral roll for the upcoming Assam panchayat election in 2025 was officially published on Saturday, reflecting the changes brought about by the fresh delimitation of gaon panchayat, anchalik panchayat, and zilla parishad constituencies. The delimitation, carried out by the Government of Assam in 2024, affects 27 districts, excluding the Sixth Schedule Areas and Municipal Areas.

Advertisment

Following the disposal of all claims and objections, the total number of electors across the twenty-seven districts stands at 1,80,14,913. Of these, 90,60,640 are male voters, 89,53,865 are female voters, and 408 belong to the other gender category. These electors will cast their votes for 397 zilla parishad constituencies, 181 anchalik panchayats, 2,192 gaon panchayats, and 21,920 wards.

The final electoral roll is now available for public access. Electors can view the rolls on the notice boards of the offices of gaon panchayat, block development offices, zilla parishad, and district commissioners. Additionally, the roll can be accessed online on the websites of the district administration and the state election commission (https://ermssec.assam.gov.in).

Also Read: Assam Panchayat Polls: BJP Creates Election, Manifesto Committees

Voters can check their names in the final electoral roll using their EPIC number, which has been previously issued by the Election Commission of India, or by downloading the relevant electoral roll from the Citizen Corner of the website.

In a significant development, the Commission has also decided to continue adding new electors to the panchayat electoral roll, with eligibility based on the cut-off date of January 1, 2025, in accordance with the established rules.

Also Read: Assam: Draft Electoral Rolls Published for Upcoming Panchayat Polls