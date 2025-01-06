Assam Panchayat Polls: State Election Commission Issues MCC Guidelines

Highlighting the importance of free and fair elections to the Panchayats at all levels in Assam, the state election commission on Monday issued a notification urging readiness of all departments when the election dates are announced.

The Assam State Election Commission informed that Annexure-I, V, VI, XI and XVI of the Manual on Model Code of Conduct would for the core of the Model Code of Conduct applicable for Panchayat elections across the state. The commission also urged the circulation of it amongst all state government departments “for guidance and implementation” after the notification is released.

“The Assam State Election Commission would specifically indicate that Annexure-I, V, VI, XI and XVI of the Manual on Model Code of Conduct mentioned above would form the basic core of Model Code of Conduct applicable for Panchayat Election, 2025. These Annexures are enclosed herewith for ready reference. This may kindly be circulated amongst all Departments of the State Government for guidance and implementation after release of notification under Rule 15 of Assam Panchayat (Constitution) Rules, 1995 for General Election to the Panchayats at all levels,” the notification dated January 6 read.

The notification

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct for the Assam Panchayat Polls will come into force from the date of issue of notification in all Panchayat Election Districts of the state.

