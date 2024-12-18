Subscribe

0

Advertisment
Top Stories Assam

Assam Police Issues Safety Advisory For Picnic Goers | Deets Inside

As the picnic season kicks off, Assam Police is stepping up to ensure everyone enjoys a safe outing. With road safety in mind, they've issued a detailed advisory for picnic goers.

author-image
Pratidin Time
New Update
Representative Image

Representative Image

As the picnic season kicks off, Assam Police is stepping up to ensure everyone enjoys a safe outing. With road safety in mind, they've issued a detailed advisory for picnic goers.

Advertisment

Taking to X, Assam Police shared a list of must-follow do's and don'ts to help ensure everyone has fun and returns home safe.

Below are the guidelines - 

Picnic advisory 1

Picnic advisory 2

Also Read: Best Picnic Spots in Assam in 2024

Picnic Goers Assam police