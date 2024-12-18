Assam Police Issues Safety Advisory For Picnic Goers | Deets Inside

As the picnic season kicks off, Assam Police is stepping up to ensure everyone enjoys a safe outing. With road safety in mind, they've issued a detailed advisory for picnic goers.

Taking to X, Assam Police shared a list of must-follow do's and don'ts to help ensure everyone has fun and returns home safe.

Below are the guidelines -

Picnic Season Advisory



As we gear up for festive outings, let's prioritize road safety to ensure everyone returns home safe.



✅ Avoid overspeeding

✅ Don’t drink and drive

✅ Wear seatbelts/helmets

✅ Follow traffic rules



Let’s make this season joyous, not perilous. pic.twitter.com/XSdu4k2Iiz — Assam Police (@assampolice) December 18, 2024

