Assam Police Issues Safety Advisory For Picnic Goers | Deets Inside

As the picnic season kicks off, Assam Police is stepping up to ensure everyone enjoys a safe outing. With road safety in mind, they've issued a detailed advisory for picnic goers.
Taking to X, Assam Police shared a list of must-follow do's and don'ts to help ensure everyone has fun and returns home safe.
Below are the guidelines -
As we gear up for festive outings, let's prioritize road safety to ensure everyone returns home safe.
✅ Avoid overspeeding
✅ Don’t drink and drive
✅ Wear seatbelts/helmets
✅ Follow traffic rules
Let’s make this season joyous, not perilous. pic.twitter.com/XSdu4k2Iiz
