Statewide Security Push in Manipur Nets Illegal Arms, Militants and Narcotics

In the past 24 hours, Manipur has seen a significant escalation in security operations, with forces conducting intensive search and area domination exercises across vulnerable districts in both the hills and the valleys.

Advertisment

According to an official press release issued by Manipur Police, the operations have led to major recoveries across several parts of the state. Among the seized items were multiple firearms including AK-47s, .303 rifles, and 12-bore guns. Authorities also recovered various types of ammunition and explosives, along with improvised mortars, mortar bombs, and hand grenades. Communication equipment such as wireless sets and radio sets were also found during the operations.

These recoveries were made in areas stretching from Thangjing hill of Loilamkot village to Nalon village in Churachandpur district, Keirao Wangkhem village and nearby areas in Imphal East district, the foothills of Ngariyan hill range, and along the track connecting N Boljang and Zero Point in Kangpokpi district.

Security forces also arrested two active militant cadres. One of them, Thokchom Ningthem Meitei, also known as Lingjen, aged 48, is linked to the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK). The second, identified as Ningombam Ajitkumar Singh alias Khagemba, aged 49, belongs to the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK). The latter was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting the general public, private schools, and colleges in Imphal. A two-wheeler and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession at the time of arrest.

In a separate operation in Imphal West district, Manipur Police apprehended two women, identified as Babycha and Dolaipabam Sahani, with 25 soap cases containing suspected heroin. The total weight of the seized narcotics exceeded 308 grams.

As part of the broader security measures, a total of 111 checkpoints have been set up across the state. Security convoys are also being deployed to ensure the safe movement of vehicles carrying essential supplies along key routes, particularly National Highways 2 and 37.

Authorities have appealed to the public to stay vigilant and report any misinformation or rumors, adding that a dedicated helpline has been established for information verification.

Also Read: Manipur: BJP Minority Morcha President's House Set on Fire For Supporting Waqf Act